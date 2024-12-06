Worthing mum living with life-threatening heart condition fronts campaign urging others to help charity fund more research

A Sussex mum who was diagnosed with a life-threatening inherited heart condition aged just 34 is fronting a British Heart Foundation (BHF) campaign encouraging others to help fund the charity’s lifesaving research this Christmas.

Actress and comedian Becky Shorrocks, from Worthing, began feeling breathless and ill whilst training for a half marathon.

A keen runner, Becky had no previous heart issues. “I could feel my heart racing, I was hot and dizzy,” recalled Becky. “I had some breathlessness, but because I have had anxiety in the past I put it down to that.”

However, as Becky’s symptoms worsened, she called 111 who recommended that she visited A&E. She underwent tests and scans which revealed her heart rate was dangerously high at 250 beats per minute. Eleven days later she received her diagnosis – arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM), an inherited heart muscle disease that causes heart muscle cells not to stick together as they should.

Becky Shorrocks with husband Paul and daughter Dot.

ACM can cause dangerous heart rhythms which can cause cardiac arrest and sometimes sudden cardiac death. She was then fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), a small device which can help treat dangerously abnormal and life-threatening heart rhythms which can cause a cardiac arrest.

Becky, now aged 42, said: “It all seemed a bit too much. “I remember reading a BHF booklet about the ICD which was so informative, and I just burst into tears. It dawned on me that life was going to change.”

Becky was fitted with the ICD in 2017. Since her diagnosis, Becky and her husband Paul, a fellow actor, have gone onto have a daughter – Dot, aged three.

“The year I got my diagnosis, Paul and I were about to start trying for a baby,” said Becky. “But there was so much to take in that we put it off. We had to think about the risk of passing on my condition, and the strain of pregnancy and birth on my heart.

“In 2021 Dot was born – I never thought I’d see the day.” However, the family faced further anxiety as Becky’s diagnosis of ACM meant Dot had a 50% chance of inheriting the faulty gene. Genetic testing meant that Dot could be checked, and Becky and Paul recently discovered that Dot doesn’t carry the faulty gene – meaning she hasn’t inherited the condition.

Becky said: “I cried tears of joy when we got the news.”

Although Becky’s ICD can revert dangerous rhythms back to normal and potentially save her life, it cannot cure her condition. The BHF is funding an ambitious international programme called CureHeart, which has the potential to save and improve millions of lives.

Led by Professor Hugh Watkins and Professor Christine Seidman, CureHeart aims to develop the world’s first potential cure for inherited cardiomyopathies, like Becky’s, by silencing faulty genes or editing DNA to correct faults. This could slow or halt symptoms, or even stop them from developing altogether.

“To anyone thinking about donating to the BHF this Christmas, it’s hard to put it into words what the research means to us and what it’s given us as a family,” said Becky.

“It’s giving us hope for the future.”

This festive season, the British Heart Foundation is urging people to donate to the charity to help fund its lifesaving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

The charity’s ‘a gift that keeps on living’ campaign is highlighting stories like Becky’s to show how vital the British Heart Foundation’s research is - not only for the millions of people affected by these conditions in the UK, but also for their loved ones.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive at the British Heart Foundation (BHF), said: “Despite six decades of BHF progress, it is heartbreaking to know that at this special time of year millions of people like Becky are especially grateful for more time with their loved ones, and are hoping and waiting for treatments and cures that we just don’t have yet.

“But thanks to the generosity of BHF supporters, we can fund vital research to drive progress and find those breakthroughs and cures of tomorrow. It truly is the gift that keeps on living, and I’m so pleased that Becky is able to spend precious time with their family this Christmas.”

To donate to the British Heart Foundation this festive season and give a gift that keeps on living, visit bhf.org.uk/Christmas