Worthing Pavilion hosts bowls tournament for Blind Veterans UK

Sixteen members of Blind Veterans UK will take part in an indoor bowls tournament in Worthing next week, fulfilling a dream of Les Fryer, a former serviceman who is visually impaired. Les, who did his national service with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers from 1954-56, was put in touch with Blind Veterans UK when he started losing his sight in 2012.

Within a few months he had resumed his bowls career at the charity's centre in Ovingdean. The players there competed against fully sighted opponents but the sessions were curtailed by Covid in 2020. Once the pandemic restrictions eased Les, aged 88, set up a weekly session for sight-impaired bowlers at the Worthing Pavilion club, with financial support from Worthing Lions and help from Sight Support Worthing and club volunteers including Linda Patten and Kathy Byrnes. Every Friday afternoon the bowlers meet to improve their skill on the rinks, using a guide string and walkie-talkies to compensate for their lack of vision. The sessions have proved popular and inspired Les to make plans for a tournament similar to ones that were held at Ovingdean. That centre closed last year and was replaced by a purpose-built facility on Sea Lane, Rustington, which welcomes blind veterans from around the country for activity weeks. The bowlers taking part in the tournament at Worthing Pavilion from October 16-18 will be competing over four sessions for a trophy provided by Worthing Lions.