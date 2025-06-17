Worthing Rotary Carnival set to expand for 2025
The new Cosplay Carnival, run by Worthing's Cosplay Allstars, will see some of the UKs best cosplayers attend. Expect award winning stars such as Tooth Fairy from Guardians of the Galaxy, Anna and Elsa from Frozen to 9ft tall Optimus Prime, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, WWF The Undertaker as well as cast of Toy Story, Star Wars characters and more. In addition a selection of Cosplay Groups will be attending with props, including Cosplay Allstars Speeder Bike from Star Wars, not to mention a selection of movie vehicles from Jurassic Park, Lightning McQueen, MACK the truck, Bumblebee, Ghostbusters and MSUKCC.
This side event will be like nothing seen before, is free to attend, open to the whole family and all is aid of raising funds for Worthing Rotary Clubs who distribute funds to local causes as well as Alzheimer's Society and Dementia UK.
Save the date, 24th and 25th August. Worthing Rotary Carnival at Steyne Gardens, The Little Farmers Market on the promenade with Fun Fair.
Carnival parade on Monday 25th, starting 12.30 from Grand Avenue to Steyne Gardens.