Worthing social care charity Guild Care commits to greater focus on safety

Guild Care, Worthing’s leading social care charity, is further reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality home care that residents across the region can rely on. The organisation is committed to ensuring that all their domiciliary care staff are thoroughly trained and DBS checked to provide safe, compassionate and professional support to people in their own homes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the need for elderly support in the Worthing area grows, Guild Care is placing an even greater focus on maintaining the highest standards of care alongside the warm, friendliness of its carers. Staff undergo continuous training and rigorous background checks to ensure the highest standards of care and customer safety.

Whether assisting with daily activities, medication management, or companionship, Guild Care’s home carers are providing a reassuring presence as they support people seeking care at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lacey Thomas, Head of Home Care at Guild Care, said, “At Guild Care, we understand how crucial it is for people to feel safe and comfortable with their carers coming to their home, and for families to know that their loved one is in safe hands. That’s why we make sure all our home care staff are fully trained and have an advanced DBS-check. We’re more committed than ever to providing a professional, compassionate service that helps people to live at home independently with the reassurance of peace of mind.”

Home Care staff with Guild Care are fully trained and DBS checked for added reassurance and peace of mind with professional care at home

Guild Care’s domiciliary care service, which extends from Southwick & Shoreham to East Preston and up to Findon, is tailored to each person’s needs. Regular updates allow for flexible and personalised care that promotes well-being and independence and which can be adapted whenever needed. With a focus on quality of life, Guild Care remains a trusted choice for families seeking support for loved ones.

For more information about Guild Care’s home care services, visit www.guildcare.org/home-care, call the team on 01903 528637, or drop in to their offices in Portland Road, Worthing, for an informal chat.