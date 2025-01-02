Worthing social media star takes Facebook group members Christmas shopping for second year running

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Worthing social media star treated six local families to a Christmas shopping trip after running a competition on Facebook.

Worthing dad-of-three Steve Chiswell – also known as Chizzy – rose to fame on social media for his Instagram videos about teaching his children to cook.

The Sussex food vlogger runs the Worthing Foodies Facebook group – the biggest and most engaging foodies group in Worthing, which has amassed more than 20,000 members. The group has rocketed with more than 4,000 new members in the last three weeks. He also has more than 110,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram.

Steve said: “I ran a shopping trolley giveaway last year in 2023 that supported five families – it was a great success! So this year we came back bigger with more even donations to support six families on the group as times are hard for everyone.

Shopping Trolley Winners

"I received £1,270 in donations between local businesses and members of the group. Diamond Tanning was our main sponsor with lots of other local independent businesses and restaurant owners.

"The support I received was overwhelming. Worthing Foodies is a great community group. We share the love for food, restaurant reviews, recommendations, recipe ideas, run weekly food voucher giveaways, restaurant discounts which are exclusive to our members, along with our daily ‘What’s 4 Dinner Foodies?’ post where group members share pictures of their home cooked meals.

"We are a friendly bunch, everyone gets on, there is no negativity, very inviting and uplifting which is unlike some other groups.

“We picked six winners me and my daughters Fi and Chloe took them all shopping [at Morrisons in Worthing].

2024 Shopping Trolley Winners

"It was amazing being able to do this again.

"I like to raise the community Christmas spirit running The Worthing Foodies Christmas Calendar doing 25 days of giveaways! Between us we raised £2600 worth of prizes in addition to the £1270 shopping trolley that were given away to group members each day when the calendar door was opened.”

All prizes were kindly donated from local businesses which included: restaurant vouchers, oven cleans, airport taxi runs from Airports 2 Go, handy man for the day & a £250 property maintenance voucher from Sussex Building Solutions LTD, match game tickets from Worthing Rugby club, princess & super hero visits from One Stop Party shop and even a Bouncy Castle Hire for from Worthing’s very own Mr Dave Hunt.

Steve explained that he created the group three years ago – after the Covid-19 lockdown.

He added: “I work with food brands and restaurants from Brighton to Chichester running exclusive promotions. All my restaurant and food partners do really well on the group. I do promotion online. I've incorporated that in the Facebook group.

"We mainly recommend home cooked meals and places to go. We are a close family on there – there are loads of people, of all ages, who go to it every day. We are quite a unique group that sticks out from the rest.

"Me and Fi have done a laptop for kids appeal during lockdown and a collection for the homeless. She's very kind hearted and comes up with her own ideas.

With three thriving businesses, Steve said ‘everything is going really well for me personally’ so he ‘really wanted to give something back’.

Chizzy said he likes to look after all his group members and ‘treats them like a extension of my own family’.