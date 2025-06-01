Worthing soprano announced for Villages Music Festival
Gigi, 22, who went to Lancing College, spent four years with Glyndebourne Youth Opera and in 2019 became a Glyndebourne Junior Artist. She's currently studying for a Master's at the Royal College of Music, having completed her undergraduate degree at the Royal Northern College of Music with First Class Honours. In addition to her studies, she won the 2023 Dame Felicity Lott Recital Competition and 2024 Junior Charles Wood Song Competition.
This year she's joined the first National Opera Studio Academy course, designed to support young singers "who show considerable vocal promise".
Laughton Village Choir will be performing Handel's joyous Dixit Dominus, at Holy Cross Church, Uckfield, at 6pm on Saturday 5th July; tickets available online at villagesmusicfestival.org.