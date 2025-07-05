Worthing support group members with debilitating illness takes on marathon walk for health charity that supports them

Jan Roberts and people she has met at the Worthing support group are walking a full marathon (26.2 miles) this month to raise vital funds and awareness for PMRGCAuk, a national charity supporting people living with Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA), two little-known but often life-changing inflammatory conditions.

Jan, who has benefited from the information and support provided by PMRGCAuk, will take on the challenge with her fellow members over a series of walks along the seashore and streets of Worthing and surrounding area. Many people would find walking a marathon in a month an easy task, but for people with PMR or GCA, sometimes even getting out of bed can be a challenge.

“We’re walking this marathon to shine a light on these often-overlooked conditions that can have a huge impact on people’s daily lives,” said Jan. “PMRGCAuk does incredible work to provide support, raise awareness, and fund research, and we’re proud to be part of that effort.”

PMR and GCA mainly affect people over 50, causing shoulder and hip stiffness and pain, fatigue, and in the case of GCA, even permanent sight loss if untreated. Yet awareness remains low, often leading to delayed diagnosis and support.

Jan and friends on a 'marathon walk.'

The Worthing group is aiming to raise £1,000, with all proceeds going directly to PMRGCAuk’s services, which include a helpline, online forum, patient information and of course, support groups.

“We’re so grateful to Jan and the Worthing support group for taking on this challenge,” said Janette Mannell, Director of PMRGCAuk. “Every step helps raise awareness and makes a real difference to people living with PMR and GCA across the UK.”

Donations can be made via - https://www.justgiving.com/page/worthingsupportgroup?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

or contact Jan via email – [email protected]