Worthing ward manager honoured for making a patient’s final wish come true

A kind and compassionate manager has been honoured for helping make a wish come true for an end of life patient.

Ella Peters, Deputy Ward Manager on Byworth Ward at Worthing Hospital, has been named Star of the Month for her extraordinary dedication and empathy.

Tara Herbert, Deputy Ward Manager, nominated Ella, she said:

“Ella demonstrated outstanding compassion, initiative, and dedication when caring for a terminally ill patient.

Ella Peters, Deputy Ward Manager at Worthing Hospital

“Through meaningful conversations, she learned that the patient’s final wish was to marry his childhood sweetheart – a desire he believed was unachievable due to his critical condition and dependence on high levels of oxygen.

“Refusing to let this stand in the way, Ella took it upon herself to turn this wish into a reality.”

Ella went above and beyond by researching the legal steps required to organise a wedding in a hospital environment.

She also spent time with the patient’s partner, engaging in a detailed conversation about what would make the occasion most meaningful for them both, taking great care to ensure medical equipment was arranged in a manner that maintained the patient’s safety and comfort, while also allowing the couple to sit side by side.

Ella wanted to create a space which felt less clinical and more personal so they could enjoy their special moment and forget the difficult reality they were facing.

Despite being off duty, Ella returned to work on her day off to help transform the treatment room, where the wedding would take place, decorating it with flowers and thoughtful touches to make it feel special and meaningful.

The couple asked Ella to serve as a witness during the ceremony – a testament to the deep trust and appreciation they felt for her. She went even further by bringing in a wedding cake, ensuring the patient was well-groomed, and helping them dress in a smart outfit for the occasion.

In addition to supporting the patient’s final wish, Ella continued to deliver excellent care to all her patients on the ward, a true reflection of her extraordinary dedication and compassionate professionalism.

On receiving her award, Ella said: “I feel truly honoured, especially as I see this as just a part of caring for my patients and their loved ones. I also want to say a huge thank you to my Byworth team, their support is invaluable, and this recognition is very much shared with them.

“Moments like these remind me why I became a nurse, to help people find comfort, love and dignity even in the hardest of times.”

Ella embodies the very best of UHSussex values, compassion and respect, and is a worthy winner of the Star of the Month Award.