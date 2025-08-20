Worthing youngster gets ready for new school year after completing cancer treatment

Eight-year-old Noah Saunders from Worthing, is preparing to start a new school year, two months after completing treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the summer holidays draw to a close, children and parents across the country are preparing for the start of a new school year. But for families like the Saunders’, who have faced the reality of a cancer diagnosis, the new academic year brings far more considerations.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Noah’s parents, Natasha Cockburn and Richard Saunders, want to speak out about this and highlight how Momentum Children’s Charity supported their family during this very difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about her son’s cancer diagnosis, Natasha Cockburn said: “In March 2022, Noah had chicken pox, and once he was over it, we noticed a residual rash we thought was connected to the pox. We called the GP who said to do a glass test on Noah in case it was meningitis.

Noah with his mum and dad

"We did this, and the rash didn’t fade so we took him to Worthing Hospital. When we arrived at the hospital, Noah was taken for blood tests and two hours later, we were told that Noah had cancer.”

Noah’s dad, Richard Saunders continued: “Before we knew it, we were being told about bone marrow aspirations and trying to comprehend a new vocabulary of medical terminology. Noah’s treatment had several different phases, and he spent nearly 3.5 years in and out of hospital - his last chemo session was in July this year.

"Noah has a list of places he wants to travel to, now he has completed treatment, and he is also looking forward to being in the water as much as he wants – swimming pools, baths, showers, sea, and waterparks! A simple pleasure of immersing his whole body in water, without having to worry about his Hickman line is going to have to bring him so much joy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about Noah returning to school, Natasha said: “Noah’s school have been great - he had to miss half of Reception and a lot of Year One. By Year Two, Noah understood his illness more and felt able to share information about it with his classmates during show and tell. Noah’s attendance at school has been quite low, but despite this, he has done so well and has remained in the top sets.

Noah Saunders

"He is about to start Year Four at school and we’re thrilled to see Noah stepping into this next chapter of his life. We’re confident he’ll meet any challenges the coming term brings and, with time, discover new subjects and opportunities to embrace. Though he feels some trepidation, that spark of uncertainty has always driven him to rise above any obstacles.”

Talking about Momentum Children’s Charity, Richard Saunders said: “Our Family Support Worker, Amy, got to know Noah really well and he feels so comfortable around her. Amy would check in with us in the hospital and at home too. We’ve been on Momentum’s riverboat and have stayed at the charity’s respite cabins too. Support from charities like Momentum, really helps - they started as a stranger but are now an important part of our lives.”

Sarah Woods, CEO at Momentum Children’s Charity said: “We’re delighted to hear Noah has completed his treatment and are sending him our very best wishes as he begins a new school year. Sadly, every year, more than 1,900 families in the UK receive the devastating news of a childhood cancer diagnosis. This Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we want families to know they are not alone, and we are here to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through our close partnerships with hospitals across London, Surrey, and Sussex, our Family Support Workers provide both practical assistance and emotional care, ensuring every member of the family receives the support they need.”

To find out more about the work of Momentum Children’s Charity, please visit www.momentumcharity.org