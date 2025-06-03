Worthing’s Will Rendle Reflects on Britain’s Got Talent journey and announces postmasters' charity single

Local musician Will Rendle, frontman of Will & The People, returned to Worthing this week following a standout run on Britain’s Got Talent, where he performed alongside the Hear Our Voice Postmasters Choir in a powerful campaign for justice.

The group reached the grand final on Saturday 31st May, ultimately placing 7th, after moving the nation with their performance of Falling Down, a song written by Will to tell the story of those devastated by the Post Office Horizon scandal.

“This has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” said Will. “To give a voice to people who’ve been silenced for so long and see the community—especially here in Worthing—get behind us has meant everything.”

Now, Will and the choir are preparing for the next step: a charity single release of Falling Down, which will go live on 10th June 2025 across all streaming platforms.

On stage in the BGT final!

Supporting Justice Through Music

All profits after costs from the single will be donated to two vital causes: the Horizon Scandal Fund and Lost Chances, both of which support postmasters and their families in the ongoing fight for justice.*

How to Support:

Stream or download Falling Down from 10th June

Follow @WillAndThePeople for updates and behind-the-scenes stories

Share the single to raise awareness of the scandal and ongoing legal efforts

The moment the choir got through to the final!

Will & The People also plan to release new music and embark on a national tour later this year. Visit www.willandthepeople.com for details.

Let’s keep the voices of the postmasters heard—and make sure Worthing continues to lead the call for justice.

*Though not officially linked to Britain’s Got Talent, the single has been fully licensed for charitable use. It is an invitation for the public to stand in solidarity with those affected.