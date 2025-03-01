Worthing’s Will Rendle & the Hear Our Voice Choir deliver powerful and unforgettable performance on Britain’s Got Talent

In an emotional and unforgettable performance on Britain’s Got Talent, Will Rendle, frontman of the Worthing based UK band Will & The People, took to the stage alongside the Hear Our Voice Choir and band members of Will & The People, performing their song titled Falling Down.

The powerful performance, which aired on Saturday 1st March, moved the judges and audience alike, earning four resounding "yeses" and a standing ovation. Simon Cowell himself publicly voiced his support for the postmasters and their long fight for justice, stating his hope that the choir’s performance would reignite public interest in the scandal and push for accountability.

The Hear Our Voice Choir was formed by victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal, a national disgrace in which hundreds of innocent sub-postmasters were falsely accused and convicted due to faulty accounting software. Many lost their businesses, livelihoods, and even their freedom. Despite years of campaigning, justice remains out of reach for many victims, and Falling Down was performed as a heartfelt plea for those still suffering the consequences of this miscarriage of justice.

Speaking about the performance, Will Rendle said: "To stand on that stage with the Hear Our Voice Choir and perform our song means so much to them, and to me. It was an incredible experience. These people have been through so much, and the fact that music can help keep their fight in the public eye is a testament to its power. This is about more than just a performance—it’s about justice, and making sure these voices continue to be heard."

Will Rendle’s appearance on Britain’s Got Talent also marks an exciting new chapter for Will & The People. Best known for their hits Lion in the Morning Sun and Salamander, the band has built a dedicated global following with their unique fusion of indie rock, and alternative influences.

Following their Britain’s Got Talent appearances, Will & The People are gearing up for a major year ahead, including another appearance on the hit ITV show following their stand-out audition performance! To stay up to date with all things Hear Our Voice, Will & The People, or their progress on Britains Got Talent make sure to follow them across social media.