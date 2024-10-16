Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A free writing festival will take place at the University of Chichester on Friday 8 November, offering an exciting programme of workshops and talks. The Writing in Real Life festival celebrates writing that engages with real life, real people and the ups and downs of creating stories about the self.

The event is hosted by the Chichester Centre for Creative and Critical Writing in partnership with The Indigo Press. Sessions 1-3 are free, Session 4 costs £5. To reserve a ticket visit: https://tinyurl.com/writingirl

Organiser Dr Suzanne Joinson, Reader in Creative Writing at the University of Chichester, said: “This is a great opportunity to hear from some fantastic published writers and learn more about life writing. Our event is open to all with three free sessions, plus a very special evening session with award-winning Irish singer and author Cara Dillon who will be performing and answering questions from the audience.”

The sessions on offer are:

Bishop Otter Campus

2pm – 3.30pm Session One

Dr Tamarin Norwood, author of The Song of the Whole Wide World, will run a workshop on writing about birth, loss and bereavement. How does ‘Life Writing’ allow space to provide guidelines for individuals to navigate birth, birthing or death in scholarship or life? Open to both beginner and experienced writers.

4pm – 4.50pm Session Two

Dr Suzanne Joinson, author of The Museum of Lost and Fragile Things, will be in conversation with her editor, Susie Nicklin from The Indigo Press. Suzy will talk about her experience writing the memoir and Susie will talk about the commissioning, editing and publishing experience of working with autobiographical materials.

5pm – 5.50pm Session Three

Ennatu Domingo, author of Burnt Eucalyptus Wood and an MP in the Parliament of Catalonia, will be in conversation with Dr Daria Mattingly discussing Ennatu’s life writing and life story. Torn between forgetting and remembering, Ennatu explores the dilemma of international adoptees and migrant children and their quest for belonging in a book destined to be a classic of its genre.

7pm Session Four

Join award-winning Irish singer, Cara Dillon, for this special event in which she’ll be discussing her debut book, Coming Home, a deeply personal narrative that offers readers a glimpse into the life and soul of one of Ireland’s brightest musical talents. Will include live performance and audience Q&A.