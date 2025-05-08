WW2 veterans in Eastbourne raise £1400 for medical supplies in Ukraine for VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On May 5th, with the attendance of the Eastbourne branch of the Royal Signal and the Veterans Association we celebrated the birthday of WWII Veterans Peter Valentine 101 and Hoff 99 years old With the help of Peter and Ray, we also raised £1400 to buy medical supplies for people in Ukraine. Peter and Ray will have helped to save many lives.

The event was held at the Cavendish Hotel, Eastbourne and featured a 16 piece Swing band called 'Sounds of Swing', with International Ukraine singer 'Lana Bright' and me International vocalist Rick Bonner formerly a full time soldier serving in the Royal Corps of Signals, with 30 Signal Regiment in Blandford (FFR Spearhead detachment).

On the night, leaders from the Ukraine community presented Peter and Ray with personal gifts as a token of their thanks and appreciation.

The event was organised by Rick Bonner.