Year 3 International Morning with Arunside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On 26th June, St John’s Catholic and Arunside Primary Schools held an International morning for their Year 3 children.

The children spent the morning between both sites, celebrating the wealth of cultures and languages we have in both schools.

The EAL children (who speak another language fluently) taught small groups how to count in their home language through games, led by Sophie Curtis, EAL Co–ordinator at St John’s. Deputy Head at Arunside, Anna Hadden, taught the children a traditional Greek dance and African songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some children knew each other already from outside school and many had made friends by the end of the morning.

It was a fantastic experience, and all children learnt about other countries, cultures and languages.

We are so lucky to have such diverse communities in our schools!