Year 3 International Morning with Arunside
The children spent the morning between both sites, celebrating the wealth of cultures and languages we have in both schools.
The EAL children (who speak another language fluently) taught small groups how to count in their home language through games, led by Sophie Curtis, EAL Co–ordinator at St John’s. Deputy Head at Arunside, Anna Hadden, taught the children a traditional Greek dance and African songs.
Some children knew each other already from outside school and many had made friends by the end of the morning.
It was a fantastic experience, and all children learnt about other countries, cultures and languages.
We are so lucky to have such diverse communities in our schools!
By Mrs Curtis
