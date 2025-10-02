Yet more members join Billingshurst Lions

Anne Richardson and Patrick Vickerman are the latest new members to be welcomed by President, Dominic Roberts, at a recent meeting held at the Sports Pavilion, Jubilee Fields, swelling the ranks still further at Billingshurst & District Lions Club.

Anne has lived in Billingshurst for a long time, and after her three children left home in quick succession, looked for something to connect with the local community. She joined the Community Larder, helping in the ‘shop’ on Wednesday mornings. Seeing a request from the Billigreen Group in making the Billingshurst Surgery’s flower beds more interesting and nature friendly, became involved, having plants she could donate.

“However, neither of these volunteering opportunities required the regular commitment I was looking for.

“Over the years, I had often visited the Lions Bookshop, especially when my children were young and thought this could be another volunteering opportunity. After speaking with two members at Billingshurst Showcase, and talking to Viv Diggens, Membership Coordinator, I was encouraged to join. I have subsequently helped on several occasions in the Bookshop, where I enjoy the contact with people, and attended a Book Give-away at Billingshurst Primary Academy. I have also enjoyed the social events.”

Anne is particularly interested in a new Lion initiative, whereby volunteers visit schools with a special vision camera for detecting eye problems, which may hold back a child’s education. Following a simple test, these can often be corrected with a visit to the optician.

Patrick lived abroad for many years before moving back to England at the age of 20. He and his wife Gabriela have two children, and moved from Loxwood to Billingshurst, where they have loved living for the past four years.

Patrick is an Associate Director in development and disposal for a leading Strategic land Developer. He enjoys spending time with his family and is a keen golfer.

Patrick recounts, “I first came to know the Lions through the Christmas Float touring the streets of Billingshurst and thought how great this was for the community. After meeting several members involved and learning more about the Lions and what they bring to the community, I wanted to join.

“I believe that in this day and age, community has to some extent been lost throughout the UK, which is very sad. I believe it’s going to become more and more important and integral to all our live’s as we move forward through what could be a challenging time. I joined, to support the Lions, to feel part of and to help build the local community in anyway that I am able.”

You can follow Billingshurst Lions on Facebook and Website - billingshurstlions.org