Young adults take on diverse sporting challenges

Watch this space as there will be more innovative challenges from THINK18 aheadChichester, UK - Starting on 28th September in a remarkable display of athleticism and determination, young adults supported by THINK18 who have invited Halow, and Appuldram and have embarked on a personal sporting journey inspired by this year's Olympics, World Cup, and Special Olympics.

To coincide with these global sporting events, the participants have collectively chosen 15 different sports to tackle over the course of the year of which they must choose 5. Amelia, one of the young adults has designed a wonderful logo which will be used throughout.

The ambitious undertaking will see the young adults engage in a wide range of activities, including [list of sports chosen by participants]. Whether they're competing individually or participating in specialized coaching sessions, the goal is to explore new sports, develop their skills, and foster a lifelong passion for physical activity.

The sporting initiative is more than just a physical challenge; it's an opportunity for the young adults to build confidence, improve their overall well-being, and connect with others who share their love of sports. The support provided by THINK18, Halow, and Appuldram is instrumental in ensuring that the participants have access to the necessary resources and guidance to achieve their goals.

Football Challenge

Participants will all receive well-deserved medals and certificates, with further medals and cups for the highest scores at a celebratory ceremony on October 29th.

The event will mark a month of intense training and competition, as participants from all three charities pushed their limits.