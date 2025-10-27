Young artists wanted: Create the Mayor’s official Christmas card and support a great cause

Haywards Heath Town Council is delighted to announce this year’s Mayor’s Official Christmas Card Competition, held in partnership with the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

The competition invites Primary School-aged children across the town to get creative and design the Mayor’s Official Christmas Card for 2025. The winning design will be professionally printed and sold to raise funds in support of the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity - helping babies and young children with cerebral palsy and motor learning difficulties to reach their full potential.

There will be a special prize for the winning artist, whose festive design will feature on the Mayor’s cards sent to local dignitaries, community partners, and friends of the town this Christmas.

Entries must be completed on the official entry form, which are available to pick up from Haywards Heath Town Hall or can be downloaded from the Haywards Heath Town Council website. Designs should be created using pencil, pen, or paint (and please, no glitter).

To enter, please send the design to Haywards Heath Town Hall, 40 Boltro Road, RH16 1BA or email [email protected]

All entries will be carefully judged by the Town Mayor of Haywards Heath and the CEO of the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, who will select a winner based on creativity, originality, and festive spirit.

Cllr Duncan Pascoe, Mayor of Haywards Heath, said: “We’re thrilled to invite local children to take part in this year’s Christmas Card Competition. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate creativity and community, all while supporting a fantastic local charity.”

So, during this half-term, why not pick up some colouring pencils and join in the fun? We can’t wait to see your festive designs light up our town this Christmas!

Entries close Tuesday 5th November 2025 – good luck to all our young artists!

For more details and entry forms, please visit: www.haywardsheath.gov.uk/christmas-festival