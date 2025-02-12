Young carers in the spotlight: Meet 18 year old Lucy Shortman, working at Bognor care home following successful work experience

When it comes to working in social care, we often consider it a role attached to people of an older age, however that is not the case at MHA Greenways care home.

Lucy Shortman (18), works at the Bognor Regis home as a care assistant and started her role in April 2024 following the completion of her work experience.

Lucy was studying a Level 3 qualification in Health and Social Care at Chichester College and had to complete some work experience to complete her qualification.

She spent two weeks at the home and applied for a full time position following the completion of her education and hasn't looked back since.

MHA Greenways provides residential and residential dementia care for 44 residents.

Speaking about her role Lucy said: “As part of my college qualification I had to undergo some work experience and that's when I found out about MHA Greenways.

“I was instantly impressed with the home and once I finished my education, I applied for a full-time role and got the job as care assistant.

“I live around five minutes away from the home, so it's very convenient and offers me a great work/life balance.

“I love my job, from getting residents ready to joining in with the activities, everything is great, and I am very happy at the home.

“I do have a really close bond with the residents, which I feel is something that is essential when you are working in care.

“I enjoy making people happy and everything at the home enables me to do that.

“For me my goal is to become a paramedic, I feel I am in the right place currently as it will give me vital experience in working with vulnerable people.

“The staff are also very helpful and always on hand if any of us need support.

“Working in care for me has taught me some key life skills, you grow as a person, and I would definitely recommend it as a career.”