Young carers in the spotlight: Meet care assistant Angel Dalton aiming to climb the ranks at Hastings home

Working in a care home can be a daunting challenge, but that's not the case for Angel Dalton.

Angel started working at MHA Lauriston when she was only 17 alongside studying her Level 3 qualification in Health and social care.

When she completed her education, it was a no-brainer for her to join the team at MHA Lauriston on a full-time basis.

Now at 20, she hopes to climb the progression ladder and has ambitions to become a senior carer and so on.

MHA Lauriston

MHA Lauriston provides residential, nursing and residential dementia care for 60 residents.

Speaking about her role Angel said: “ During the time I was studying I was on the lookout for care homes in my area, where I can gain some firsthand experience of working in care.

“MHA Lauriston really stood out to me, the values of MHA and the Methodist roots were something that resonated with me.

“When I finished my qualification, joining the home full time was a very easy decision for me as I was made to feel very welcome.

“It's coming up to three years and I have enjoyed every minute of it.

“Being the youngest in the home everyone really looks after me, and I do feel like I am the daughter of the home.

“I really enjoy working with the residents, and the work/life balance is great.

“The management team are very supportive and are always encouraging me to further develop my skills.

“I do want to grow within MHA and start by becoming a senior carer here.

“I feel working in care you have the ability to inspire yourself and the residents, you offer them help and support and I do feel it goes a long way and it's completely worth it.

“It's an amazing sector to work in, I would definitely recommend it and one thing I can say is not only will you enjoy it, but it will also become a huge part of your life.”