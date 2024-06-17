Young couple moves up the property ladder in Angmering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A young couple have moved up the property ladder to enjoy family life near the seaside at Mayflower Meadow in the pretty village of Angmering, West Sussex.

The village has fond memories for 30 year-old Ross Hodges, who grew up in the area and always dreamed of moving back to his roots.

Ross and Charlotte Hodges, along with their two-year-old daughter Millie, had outgrown their small two-bedroom home in Worthing. The family wanted a new quality of life in Angmering and opted for a three-bedroom semi-detached house in Sigma Homes’ small and exclusive development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple visited several newbuild collections in Angmering, but instantly fell in love with Sigma Homes’ development as soon as they walked through the door.

Young Couple Moves Up The Property Ladder.

Ross, a global logistics manager, said: “The look, feel and quality of Sigma Homes was exactly what we were after.

“We had originally considered a DIY do-er upper for our next home, but decided that with the current cost of materials, labour and a toddler who constantly keeps us on our toes, that we’d be better off paying a little extra and choosing a newbuild. We just had to find the right one.

“This home felt like there was more care put into it - the quality of the finish was really noticeable. From simple things like the choice of door handles and number of plug sockets to more fundamental differences like the private driveway and carport, it ticked all our boxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we came for a tour of the show home, we took our shoes off and instantly felt the difference. The house has solar panels and underfloor heating, which is centrally controlled for each room, unlike others we’d seen. It was a tick point we didn’t realise we wanted, but now we can’t look back!

“The customer journey with Sigma Homes has been fantastic. When we first moved in, we struggled to get our WIFI sorted out with a supplier. We happened to mention it to the site manager and the problem was fixed very quickly. Sigma Homes sent two people out in 24 hours - we couldn’t believe it! Any issues have been resolved and nothing is too much trouble. We can fault Sigma Homes - it’s been seamless.

“We were also given a congratulatory welcome hamper, which included a fancy bottle of pop. Those little efforts made me feel warm and fuzzy inside. I feel assured we’re in good hands.

Talking about the location and amenities, Ross said: “It’s great for young families. There’s a community centre nearby, a couple of parks - the kids park next door is fantastic. Whilst it’s too soon for us, the three schools all look really nice, so Millie’s education is future-proofed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re also only a 10 to 15 minute walk to the village. I’ve even been for a longer walk to the sea for a coffee, through East Preston. I can’t wait for the summer!

“We love the fact nobody has lived here before and we can really put our stamp on it. It’s the Hodges family home, and we can’t wait to create amazing memories!”