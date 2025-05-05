Young Crawley musician plays at the Royal Albert Hall

The concert was a mixture of classical music like Holst Mercury, Haydon Creation "Heavens are telling", John William ET flying theme, mass choir signing song and hymns like 'All creatures of our God and King" and "Jesus is Lord, the cry that echos through creation" and the Apollo 8 crew reading the creation story from Genesis 1 on Christmas Eve 1968. Apollo 8 was the first manned spacecraft to orbit the Moon 10 times.

One of three young flute players on stage was Paul Nixon, Crawley resident and pupil at Holy Trinity CE Secondary School who plays in the West Sussex Youth and Wind Orchestras. The Langham Arts Youth Orchestra is a development scheme to allow young orchestral musicians like Paul to combine their gift of orchestral music with their worship of their Christian faith.

During the interval, Paul was interviewed on the you tube livestream that was watched by 200,000+ people online. He was asked how he felt performing on stage of the Royal Albert Hall and said: "It felt amazing, to perform here for the first time, a dream come true"

Any young musician, grade 5+ who would like to join Paul at the next Langham Arts Youth Orchestra music making day on Saturday, July 19, should contact [email protected] for details on how to apply and audition.

