Young dancers to shine in prestigious ballet production

The talents of Jemima (13), Emma (9), Ariella (11) and Scarlett Woolgar (11) from Littlehampton are set to take centre stage as they join the prestigious English Youth Ballet (EYB) in its upcoming production of Sleeping Beauty.

All three dancers train at Pointe Rocks. After competing in highly selective auditions in May, the dedicated young performers earned their place in the elite 100-strong cast, sharing the stage with internationally acclaimed professional dancers at the Kings Theatre Portsmouth from September 5-6.

This is an extraordinary opportunity for these young Littlehampton dancers. They are currently experiencing firsthand what it means to be a professional dancer, taking part in rigorous daily rehearsals that include intensive ballet training and coaching from industry professionals. Their journey is a testament to their dedication, discipline, and passion for dance, and they are making the entire community proud.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Jemima Keane - age 13 (pictured). She said: “I started dancing when I was two. Because I enjoyed dancing around the house as a toddler, my mum took me along to a Fairy Ballerina Class - which I loved.

"The best feeling of being a dancer is when I achieve something new that I learnt. With EYB, I hope to learn what it’s like to rehearse and perform in a professional setting and am looking forward to seeing the professionals dancing.”

EYB Principal Ann Wall (pictured with Joshua Webb) will play the role of Aurora, and spoke about the joy of working with such talented young dancers.

She said: “Being part of EYB is an amazing experience for any young dancer. I feel privileged to be a principal dancer with the company. I enjoy teaching and coaching all the young dancers and I see some of the most talented young dancers in the country. I feel honoured to be a role model to the dancers and help give them an insight into the world of professional ballet. Dancing with EYB is an experience that will stay with the young dancers forever.”

The acclaimed production of Sleeping Beauty production promises tradition alongside innovation. The ballet’s essence is good gloriously triumphant over evil. Act 1 at Aurora’s Christening, the relatives present gifts to the baby, but it is interrupted by wicked Aunt Carabosse who places a curse upon Aurora.

To reverse the curse the good Aunt Lilac places Aurora, her family and Guests in the Palace Gardens in a cryogenic frozen state to sleep for one hundred years. The Cryonite Fairies protect her until she is awakened by her Prince. Upon his kiss, the curse is lifted and Carabosse is defeated.

The English Youth Ballet, established in 1998, is renowned for its commitment to nurturing the next generation of dancers. Many former EYB performers have gone on to join world-renowned companies such as The Royal Ballet, and our local dancers are now following in those same inspiring footsteps.

This is a moment of immense pride for our community—seeing our own young talents perform alongside some of the best in the industry.

Tickets for Sleeping Beauty at the Kings Theatre Portsmouth from Fri 5 – Sat 6 September can be purchased at www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk.