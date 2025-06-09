Young hands, old skills: Sussex Heritage Trust celebrates boost from National Lottery Heritage Fund

Today, the Sussex Heritage Trust is delighted to announce a grant of just over £207,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to deliver its Heritage Skills initiative, supporting young people to discover and develop traditional building craft skills crucial to the future of conservation in Sussex.

This significant funding boost will enable the Trust, working in partnership with Weald & Downland Living Museum, Chichester College Group, South Downs National Park Authority and a network of local employers, to deliver an ambitious three-year plan to train the next generation of craftspeople.

Launched as a pilot in 2024, the initiative introduces students from across Sussex to heritage skills through immersive Taster Days at the Weald & Downland Living Museum, followed by short-course bursaries in crafts such as timber repair, lime plastering, brickmaking, and thatching. Thanks to this new funding, the project will expand its reach to hundreds more students, offering practical skills training, bursaries, and direct pathways to work experience with employers.

The UK is currently facing a shortage of skilled craftspeople to conserve historic buildings, and Sussex is no exception. Without urgent action, the traditional skills needed to care for our heritage may be lost. This funding will ensure that knowledge is passed on and young people are inspired to pursue meaningful careers in building conservation.

The project will also deliver practical environmental outcomes – with training focused on low-carbon building methods and using locally sourced, sustainable materials – and actively promote inclusion by targeting underrepresented groups and providing financial support for training.

Helen Reeve, Chief Executive Officer of the Sussex Heritage Trust, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to receive this support The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to National Lottery players, we can now build a pipeline of young people equipped with the skills, confidence and connections to enter the conservation sector. This funding will be transformative in helping us protect the historic built environment of Sussex for generations to come.”

Tilly Blyth, Museum Director of the Weald & Downland Living Museum, said:

“As a charity focused on preserving the buildings and skills of the past to create a sustainable future, we are proud to continue working with the Sussex Heritage Trust. This project aligns perfectly with our mission to share heritage craft skills and inspire the next generation.”

Paul Rolfe, Associate Principal Employers & Stakeholders at Chichester College Group, said:

“The Taster Days have already made a huge impact on our students. With this new funding, even more young people will have the chance to gain practical skills and explore exciting career opportunities. It’s an incredible opportunity to enrich our students’ futures and preserve our heritage.”

Siôn McGeever, Chief Executive at the South Downs National Park Authority, said:

“Young people are vital to the future of the National Park – they will become the custodians of its nature and its heritage. This exciting programme provides young people with the opportunity to connect with the landscape and try out green careers, passing on the vital skills that will ensure the continued conservation of the South Downs’ historic landscape and buildings.”

For further information visit Heritage Skills Taster Day – Sussex Heritage Trust

1 . Contributed Crawley College student tries hand making bricks at Heritage Skills Taster Day Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Chichester College student tries timber framing at Heritage Skills Taster Day Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Brighton Met Student tries Wattle and Daub at Heritage Skills Taster Day Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Students and Tutors from Heritage Skills Taster Day at Weald and Downland Living Museum Photo: Submitted