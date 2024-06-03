Young marching musicians spend a week with the Royal Marines

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two members of the Burgess Hill Marching Youth took part in the Royal Marines Look At Life Course down in Portsmouth during half term.

The boys ages 18 and 16, both drummers, applied for the experience to get a better idea of what it might be like to have a career as a Royal Marines Musician.

Elliot and Fergus completed a fantastic half term course working alongside the Band of the Royal Marines Volunteer Cadet Corps Gosport and The Bands of HM Royal Marines Portsmouth, getting stuck into some parade band practice, learning new music and displays and seeing what a typical day is like with the band service.

The drummers are both in the process of applying to join the Royal Marines Band Service. Whilst BHMY did not organise this week for them, they have had multiple opportunities to work with the Corps of Drums through BHMY.

Royal Marine drummers.

This has inspired them to turn their hobby into a career. Last year, the boys were part of the performing band that participated in London Band Week and played alongside the Royal Marines at The ExCeL and at Hampton Court.

Elliot reflected on the experience: “I really enjoyed the course, it was really useful to get some insight into life within the Royal Marines Band Service, for example, seeing what a typical day is in the school of music, looking around the accommodation and also what it is like being part of an active band.

"We played HM Jollies, The Captain General, and we are sailing, which I got to play a drum solo in, we also learnt the drum display that goes with Invincible.

This course has made me certain that is what I would like to do as my career and it has motivated me to work my hardest to achieve it.”

Fergus said: “I had a great time on the course, I found it extremely useful as I have an audition for the royal marines coming up in a few weeks, so to be there in person being able to literally ask any questions I wanted was really useful.

"Visiting the school of music was great as that is where I’ll be training hopefully this time next year. I met a few of the trainees and they spoke about life at the Royal Marines Band Service, inside the school, and the social life. During our day we learned Invincible, which is one my favorite pieces.