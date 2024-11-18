Young people put their stamp on new youth hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young people in Heathfield have started to put their stamp on a new state-of-the art youth hub.

The development of a fully accessible, two-storey facility on the High Street is underway thanks to £8million of grant funding from the Government’s Youth Investment Fund to upgrade two youth centres in East Sussex.

As work progresses to replace the old 1950s youth club building, local young people took part in a series of urban art activities to encourage them to take ownership of their new space.

Three graffiti workshops were held in October where young people worked with local artist Tom Goulden to create graffiti messages.

Graffiti murals

More than 20 young people participated in the youth voice graffiti sessions, working as a team to create their artworks.

The graffiti murals have now been mounted to the construction site hoardings, illustrating the positive messages that young people associate with the youth club including ‘friendship’, ‘fun’ and ‘hope’.

Young people have been involved in the project from the beginning and the county council’s youth team has been working in partnership with them to make decisions about the new facility.

In addition to the graffiti workshop, local young people worked with the architects on the new Youth Hub’s design, and they have recently made decisions about furnishings and colour schemes.

One youth club member, aged 15, said: "I'm really looking forward to the new sensory room, that's really important for me.”, while another aged 12, commented: "I can't wait to try out the new gaming room and the kitchen."

Cllr Bob Bowdler, lead member for children and families at East Sussex County Council, said: “I am delighted at the progress being made on the new Heathfield Youth Hub and it is wonderful to see local young people so engaged with the project.

“The new Youth Hub will be a key space for us and our partners to provide positive activities and support services for young people in the local area. This support will help build their confidence and develop friendships, helping us tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour, crime, and youth unemployment.

“I look forward to seeing the benefits this new facility will bring to the local community once it is completed next year.”

While the redevelopment work takes place, youth services in Heathfield have been relocated to Union Church. More details can be found at https://www.escis.org.uk/clubs-leisure-activities/heathfield-youth-hub/