Young pilgrims ready to celebrate as they walk the South Downs Way

The Bishop of Horsham, The Right Rev Ruth Bushyager, is this weekend leading a pilgrimage for secondary-school-aged pilgrims as part of a Year of Faith celebrating the 950th anniversary of the Diocese of Chichester and its Cathedral Church.

More than fifty pilgrims from seventeen different churches will spend the weekend walking, praying, reading the bible and singing, as well as having lots of fun as they walk part of the South Downs Way.

"We hope to have a great time and our inspiration will be the story of the Road to Emmaus from Luke's Gospel where the risen Lord appears to his disciples," said Bishop Ruth this morning.

She added: " I hope they really enjoy the time together and, along the way, they will be able to collect six special badges marking various stages of the pilgrim journey. There will be times for games too and we hope to have a bonfire!

"I want to thank the team of adult leaders from 20 different churches, without them, this pilgrimage would not be possible."

The weather forecast is promising.

For 950 years the Diocese and Chichester Cathedral have attracted pilgrims from near and far and the notion of pilgrimage is playing a huge role in this anniversary year.

Bishop Ruth will also lead a pilgrimage for Young Adults (12th July) and another day pilgrimage in October. Meanwhile, the Bishop of Lewes, The Right Revd Will Hazlewood, leads a Family Camp over the weekend of 11th-13th July which will also feature a variety of events to celebrate the anniversary year.

Details of all of these are at www.celebratingfaith.co.uk