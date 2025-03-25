Young runners take charity total to more than £13,800 After Hastings Half Marathon cancellation

In memory of Emma Wright, 26 young runners defied the cancellation of the Hastings Half Marathon to create their own challenging event, running from Robertsbridge to Ewhurst Green and back. Their perseverance and determination have led to a remarkable fundraising achievement of £13,800, which will be split between St. Michael’s Hospice in St. Leonards and Triple Negative Breast Cancer research.

The event was organised in memory of Emma Wright, from Robertsbridge, who died on December 23, 2024, at the age of 27 from breast cancer. Emma was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer in late July of the same year, a particularly aggressive form of cancer that predominantly affects women under 40.

The runners had originally chosen the Hastings Half Marathon because Emma had run it with her partner, James Bristow, in 2023. Although Emma found the race challenging, she set a 10km personal best going up Queensway, a testament to her strength, fitness and determination!

In light of the Hastings Half Marathon cancellation, Emma’s friends, family, and supporters rallied together to create an alternative course, which proved to be just as gruelling with a total elevation of 314m, rivalling Hastings' infamous hills. The group ran through the scenic countryside with a well-earned pub stop halfway before finishing the race in Robertsbridge. Villagers and friends of Emma came out to cheer the runners on, waving banners and flags, making the event both a celebration and a heartfelt tribute to Emma's memory. All runners were rewarded with a well-deserved pizza celebration and delicious handmade cupcakes, provided by St. Michael's Hospice, who despite the cancellation, went above and beyond to support the fundraiser by travelling across Sussex to cheer on participants.

James Bristow, Emma's partner said: "We never imagined so many supporters and runners would show up on Sunday, especially considering we only found out about the Hastings Half Marathon cancellation at 8 pm on Saturday, so to see friends drive all the way from as far as Amersham to support us was truly inspiring. I’m absolutely blown away by the amount we’ve raised so far, and I know Emma would be over the moon. She always wanted to leave a positive mark on the world, and this fundraiser is our way of continuing that mission in her name. To say that we miss her is the biggest understatement I could make but seeing so many people come together in her honour is a powerful reminder of the good in the world. A heartfelt thanks goes to all participants, supporters, and those who donated."

Triple Negative Breast Cancer is one of the most aggressive forms of the disease, and there are currently clinical trials underway exploring new chemotherapy treatments. The funds raised will directly contribute to ongoing research efforts, and organisers hope that the money raised will help save the lives of others diagnosed with this devastating disease in the future. The total amount raised will be split between St. Michael’s Hospice, who supported Emma and her family during her final week, and Triple Negative Breast Cancer research.

Donations are still being accepted through the following page: Donate here