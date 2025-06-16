Young Sussex nursery manager Sarah Burt awarded British Empire Medal for Services to Early Years

Sarah Burt, Nursery Manager at Young Sussex Nursery in Shoreham, has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King’s Birthday Honours for her outstanding contribution to early years education.

Sarah has managed the nursery since it first opened its doors in 1992. Over the last 33 years, she has dedicated herself to helping young children thrive – not just in her own setting, but across the wider community.

Known for her warmth, knowledge, and tireless commitment, Sarah has supported families, mentored early years professionals, and remained a steady voice for the sector through constant change.

Speaking about the award, Sarah said:

Sarah Burt, Nursery Manager Young Sussex Shoreham

“I’m deeply honoured – and to be honest, a little overwhelmed – to receive this award. I’ve always seen early years as the foundation of everything that follows, and it means a lot to know that’s been recognised. Our nursery is a big part of the community. I’ve now got parents who used to attend as children, bringing their own children to us, which is such a joy. I think what makes Young Sussex special is the heart we all put into it. It’s not just a job – it’s a part of my life.”

Sarah is known locally for going the extra mile – whether it’s spending her weekends crocheting story sacks, supporting other nursery managers, or helping families with advice on sleep routines and behaviour. Under her leadership, the nursery has been rated Outstanding in the latest Ofsted inspection.

She’s also a quiet force behind the scenes – always looking for ways to support her team, stay up to date with training, and share good practice across the sector. Sarah is the person other nurseries call for help – and she always makes time.

Young Sussex Director, Simon Boyd said:

“Sarah has shaped the lives of so many children, families and early years professionals. This award is so well deserved. She leads with compassion, purpose and dedication – and has never lost sight of what matters most: giving children the best start in life.”

Sarah continues to support her local community through volunteer work and says she has no plans to slow down.