Youngster Winnie parties at Rainbow Run
Winnie wanted to do something different to mark turning 10 years old, so she and her friends and family got covered in biodegradable paint running through eight different paint stations in the fields at Nash Street Farm, near Hailsham.
Winnie said: “It was an honour to have my party at Rainbow Run and raise money for such an amazing cause, so close to my heart. Having lost a close family friend to cancer recently, knowing how well he was looked after by the Weldmar Hospice in Dorchester, inspired me to do the Rainbow Run with family, friends, and some of their siblings, to support our local hospice.
“I feel very thankful for St Wilfrid's as it gives indescribable care for many people and offers reassurance to families as their loved ones of multiple ages go through end of life treatment. It felt very important to use my birthday as a platform to make a difference, rather than spending money on party bags and bouncy castles. Birthdays aren't about presents, they're about making a difference."
Megan Upton, Fundraising Assistant at St Wilfrid’s, said: “Winnie had the ultimate birthday party to celebrate reaching double digits. She was part of the biggest crowd ever to attend Rainbow Run, with more than 1,200 participants, and the DJ even got her up on stage to chat before the run started.
“More than £73,000 has already been raised from the event but if you still have some money to donate, please get it to us by the end of June.”
St Wilfrid’s supports people with life-limiting illnesses, and their families and carers, either in their own homes, care homes, or at the hospice in Broadwater Way, Eastbourne. They cover a wide area including Seaford, Hailsham, Heathfield and Uckfield and all points in between.