Youngsters share festive cheer with Crowborough care home residents

Music and poetry was in the air at a Crowborough care home as residents spent a festive afternoon with local children ahead of Christmas.

Pupils from The Beacon Academy school visited residents at Care UK’s Heather View, on Beacon Road, to celebrate the festive season.

The two generations came together for a Christmas carol sing-along, where everyone enjoyed belting out classics, including Hark the Herald Angels Sing and The First Noel.

The children had also been getting crafty and created handmade Christmas cards, which they delivered to the residents. They even brought along Christmas games to play, as well as reading poetry.

Resident Patricia Firmager said: “It was very interesting to talk to the children and hear what they had to say. They all looked very smart, sang beautifully and I would like to see them again.”

Margaret Day added: “It was wonderful to see the children. Their singing was so lovely.”

Residents are keen to continue to build on the blossoming friendship with the local children and plan to work together on more fun activities and initiatives in the New Year.

Jerry Mangalath, Deputy Home Manager at Heather View, said: “We’re feeling really festive here at Heather View, and spending an afternoon singing everyone’s favourite Christmas carols with pupils from The Beacon Academy was a delight.

Residents and team members at Heather View with children from The Beacon Academy.

“Intergenerational relationships have proven to be enriching for both young and older people, as they provide an opportunity for the different generations to learn from each other. It was wonderful to chat about the traditions the different generations look forward to each year and share happy memories of Christmases gone by.

“There is no doubt that a beautiful friendship is forming between our home and The Beacon Academy – we’re looking forward to working together again in the New Year!”

