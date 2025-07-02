Your chance to nominate outstanding QVH hospital staff for an award

Have you been to Queen Victoria Hospital in the past year and encountered a phenomenal member of staff that you thought deserved praise? Have you thought about the support that a particular employee gave you when you were in a time of need? Have you thought that a certain associate deserves some recognition? If you have, we would love to hear about it!

Have you been to Queen Victoria Hospital in the past year and encountered a phenomenal member of staff that you thought deserved praise? Have you thought about the support that a particular employee gave you when you were in a time of need? Have you thought that a certain associate deserves some recognition? If you have, the hospital would love to hear about it!

Queen Victoria Hospital (QVH) is launching its search to find it’s over achievers, the QVH Star or stars to be the winners of the Outstanding Patient Experience award and is calling on its patients to get involved in helping to reward them.

This is your chance to say thank you to your QVH star.

Who is your QVH star?

The hospital wants to hear about the staff who have gone that extra mile and shown their exceptional care and compassion- whether that is the person who helped you book an appointment or served you a drink in the canteen, through to the nurse, therapist or doctor who cared for you. This could be someone in person or through a virtual consultation.

It only takes a couple of minutes to nominate a member of staff via this online form. If you can’t remember the full name of the person you want to choose, please give as much detail as you can – what they looked like, their job etc. If you would prefer to write and post in your nomination please call 01342 414508 and a form can be sent to you. The deadline is midnight on Monday 14 July 2025.

The awards will be presented at the QVH’s Star Awards ceremony in September.

Tamara Everington, Chief Medical Officer at Queen Victoria Hospital, said:

“Here at QVH, we are committed to rebuilding lives and supporting communities for a healthier future. Our Outstanding Patient Experience award gives our patients a chance to share their stories with us and recognise the incredible work that our staff do to make a difference every day.

If you have received excellent treatment or support at our hospital in the last 12 months, please do take the time to nominate your QVH star(s).

Your nominations will be shared with our staff after the awards ceremony – your voice matters!”

Thank you to QVH Charity who are supporting this year’s QVH Star Awards.