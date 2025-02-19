Your lifeboat station needs you: Help save lives with the RNLI in Sussex!

RNLI lifeboat stations across Sussex are looking for new volunteers to join their dedicated lifesaving teams on and off the water. The RNLI also have paid opportunities as lifeguards and face-to-face fundraisers across Sussex.

The RNLI operates eight lifeboat stations across Sussex, stretching from Rye Harbour to Selsey.

Each station relies on a dedicated crew of volunteers who support a range of vital roles: manning the lifeboats, running the shops, spreading water safety messaging, creating media content, and raising essential funds to help the charity keep saving lives at sea.

If you have a few hours to spare each week and an interest in learning new skills your local lifeboat station wants to hear from you. In return you get to give back to your community and support a 200-year-old charity dedicated to lifesaving work.

Two RNLI shore crew volunteers

The RNLI has a variety of volunteering opportunities at all eight lifeboat stations across Sussex.

Andrew Shiner, volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager at Shoreham RNLI, said: ‘My volunteering journey with the charity has given me countless positive memories, including meeting our supporters who go the extra mile to raise money, and watching our volunteers grow and develop in their roles.‘The RNLI has a variety of volunteer roles, from fundraisers and shop staff to the water safety team, and the boat crew. Each role is vital in keeping the charity’s lifeboats going to sea.’

97% of the RNLI’s frontline lifesavers are volunteers, including 5,700 volunteer lifeboat crew members at stations around the UK and Ireland. Without our incredible volunteer lifesavers, the RNLI could not provide a 24/7 lifesaving service.Phill Corsi, Area Operations Manager, said: ‘Volunteers are at the heart of the RNLI; without them, the charity wouldn’t be able to operate. I first joined the RNLI as a volunteer at Newhaven on my 17th birthday, progressing to Mechanic, Navigator and Coxswain before becoming a full-time fleet staff Coxswain.

‘If volunteers give us their time and commitment, we can teach them the rest. Our charity couldn’t function without the hard work, dedication, and time invested by our volunteers. We look forward to hearing from the community.’

The RNLI is also recruiting face-to-face fundraisers to join us in Brighton, Littlehampton and Hastings. Face-to-face fundraisers help the RNLI reach thousands of people every year, sharing important water safety messages with beachgoers and visitors to some of the summer’s most popular events. It’s also vital in helping the RNLI continue its lifesaving service, encouraging new supporters to sign up to make a donation.