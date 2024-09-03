Youth boost to Henfield group
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Budding Foundation worked with Tates Garden Centres to donate a gardening voucher to Henfield Youth Club which plans to hold a coffee morning on Saturday, October 12.
A thriving Youth Club, with more than 150 members, based in purpose-built accommodation in the village, volunteer leader Jackie Griffiths says: “We are hoping that the event goes well and that the recipient of the gardening voucher from Old Barn Nurseries at Dial Post enjoys spending it."
Clive Gravett formed his Budding Foundation charity in 2013 since when it has worked with countless youth groups across the county.
It raises money to improve the lives of young people, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability. More details at www.buddingfoundation.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.