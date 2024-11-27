You’ve got a friend in me – Angmering care home donates to local charity

A new care home in Angmering has made a generous donation to a local organisation.

After opening doors and welcoming its first residents this month, Care UK’s Ayton House, on Dappers Lane, has presented Evergreen Fellowship, a group run by St Margaret’s Church, with a £250 donation.

Evergreen Fellowship offers a caring and sociable space for older people living in Angmering and surrounding areas. Meeting once a month, the group encourages older people to make new friends over afternoon tea, while enjoying short talks on a variety of interesting topics.

Ben Martin, Associate Vicar at St Margaret’s Church, said: “We are incredibly grateful to have received this donation from Ayton House.

“We hope to be a blessing to our community, especially to our older members who might need our help at this time. Donations like this mean so much to our dedicated team of volunteers and the members who come along.”

Joel Ignacio, Home Manager at Ayton House, added: “We’re thrilled to be supporting a local charity whose philosophy aligns so closely with our own here at Ayton House.

“We know how important local groups are in reducing loneliness, especially to older members of the community. The Evergreen Fellowship provides fantastic support for older people, presenting an opportunity for them to meet new friends, socialise with old ones and create memorable moments together.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Ben and the rest of Evergreen Fellowship to Ayton House again as we settle into our new home!”