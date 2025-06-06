38 pictures from The South of England Show 2025: huge annual event gets underway with equestrian displays, live entertainment and more

The huge annual event is back for its 57th year from Friday to Sunday, June 6-8, at the South of England Showground in Ardingly.

It runs from 9am to 6.30pm each day and organisers have promised ‘a spectacular lineup of attractions from fascinating livestock displays and thrilling equestrian competitions to a diverse range of countryside crafts and live demonstrations’.

This year’s livestock section boasts hundreds of competitive classes and displays of cattle, sheep, pigs and goats. There are: mock cattle auctions, butchery talks, showjumping competitions, heavy horse demonstrations, demonstrations from farriers, traditional woodland craft demonstrations, falconry and ferret displays and search and rescue dog exhibitions. There is even a dedicated medieval reenactment zone.

South of England Show tickets are free for members, £24.30 for adults, £22.50 for seniors/students and free for under 16s. Visit www.seas.org.uk/south-of-england-show.

