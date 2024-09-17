Andrew Griffith MP brings together South Downs farmers for Farming Summit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Griffith, the Member of Parliament for Arundel & South Downs, has hosted his annual ‘Farm to Fork’ summit with 30 farmers and food producers from across West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local MP hosted the summit at Hurlands Farm in Selham, and brought together farmers with a senior representative from the Rural Payments Agency, the Government body responsible for subsidies designed to support agricultural businesses.

The summit is a larger style event open to all farmers across Mr Griffith’s constituency, and is in addition to his regular smaller roundtable meetings he hosts with food producers, the National Farmers Union, and the Country and Land Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of issues were raised by local farmers, who shared their concerns ahead of the upcoming budget and what any Government decision may mean for farming subsidies. This follows the Government’s decision to ‘claim back’ the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ underspend from the Department’s budget to support farmers.

Andrew with some of those attending his Farm to Fork event.

Commenting on the event, Mr Griffith said: “Engaging with our farmers and food producers is so important. They work from dawn until dusk, put food on our tables, and protect the countryside patchwork which makes the South Downs special.

"There was real concern from farmers present that the Government is not taking farming seriously. A number of those in attendance shard their fears that reforms around planning will put their farms at risk from landowners choosing to ‘rewild’ rather than produce food or that they would be unable to build new structures, such as barns or cafés, that they need to diversify.

"Our food producers and farmers will always have my firm support.”