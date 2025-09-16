Andrew Griffith MP visits major nature restoration project at Halnaker Hill Farm

Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, visited Halnaker Hill Farm in West Sussex to view progress at one of the largest nature restoration projects in the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The farm team, who are working to restore more than 300 acres of historic farmland to their natural state, gave Mr Griffith a tour of the land and updated him on progress since the project officially launched in June this year.

The land, previously intensively farmed and poor in nutrients, is already beginning to transform following the planting of hedgerows, grassland, ponds, woodland and wildflower meadows. The scheme will deliver more than 850 Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) units which can be used by developers, companies and individuals to help combat biodiversity loss and climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Griffith said: “It was fascinating to visit Halnaker Hill Farm and to see the beginnings of real change at an impressive project which will have a lasting effect on the biodiversity of the South Downs for generations to come. I will watch with interest as the farm plays a significant role in the important mission of nature recovery and providing valuable habitats for increasingly rare native species.”

Pictured are (L-R) Greg Lukasiewicz of Halnaker Hill Farm, Andrew Griffith MP, landowner Robert Langmead, and Will Atkinson, Agri-Environment Consultant to the project.

Halnaker Hill Farm is owned by Halnaker Hill Natural Capital (HHNC), with commercial aspects managed by Chichester-based Kingsbridge, a leading developer of commercial projects across the south.

Greg Lukasiewicz, Sales & Marketing Director at HHNC, said: “It was a pleasure to show Mr Griffith the progress we have already made in transforming this previously intensively farmed land into a thriving landscape that supports wildlife and delivers long-term biodiversity gains.

“We are grateful to him for the enthusiasm he showed for our mission to set a new benchmark for sustainable, regenerative farming while providing developers, organisations and individuals with a responsible way to invest in biodiversity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Registered with South Downs National Park Authority and Natural England, Halnaker Hill Farm has units available to residential, commercial and infrastructure developers, who by law must meet the requirements of the Environment Act 2021 for a minimum of 10% BNG at the site of their developments, and must purchase off-site BNG Units to make up any shortfall.

Voluntary units are also available for corporates, to help them meet their ESG targets by supporting nature recovery, and to individuals looking to personally invest in enhancing the natural environment.

To enquire about BNG units, contact Greg Lukasiewicz, Sales & Marketing Director, at [email protected]

For more information about Halnaker Hill Farm and for regular updates, visit www.halnakerhill.co.uk, or find the project on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/halnaker-hill and Instagram @HalnakerHillFarm.