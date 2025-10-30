Family-owned Sussex salad supplier marks ten years with Aldi

Aldi - Natures Way

A West Sussex family owned business is celebrating ten years of supplying prepared salads to Aldi shoppers across the UK.

Natures Way Foods, based in Chichester, first began working with Aldi in 2015 by supplying a small range of the supermarket’s leafy salad bags. Since then, the partnership has expanded to include leafy salad bowls, coleslaw and potato salads, supplying millions of units to shoppers nationwide every year.

Natures Way Foods now supplies a large majority of Aldi’s salad bag range, alongside a variety of coleslaw and potato salad products. Among the most popular is Aldi’s Caesar Salad bag, which continues to be a firm shopper favourite thanks to growing demand for this classic flavour.

The long-standing partnership with Aldi has enabled Natures Way Foods to make investments in its people, sites and technology across West Sussex. This includes new manufacturing capabilities to support category innovation, as well as major steps forward on sustainability.

As part of the collaboration, Natures Way Foods and Aldi have also worked together on pioneering supply chain and product quality projects, including industry-first advanced sorting technology that helps keep every bag of salad clean, safe and fresh.

Ciara Whitehead, Chief Commercial & Supply Chain Office at Natures Way, said: “We’re proud to celebrate ten years of working with Aldi and a partnership that has seen our share of prepared salad grow significantly during this time. This reflects the trust built through collaboration, transparency, and a shared ambition to deliver the best at fresh quality, service and value every day for customers.”

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “Natures Way Foods has been a fantastic partner over the past decade, combining quality, reliability and innovation. Their commitment to consistency and category-leading ideas has helped Aldi deliver fresh products that our customers can trust. We look forward to continuing to build on this success in the years ahead.”