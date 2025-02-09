Farm diary: Real buzz at this year's Dairy Tech conference

I was up at DairyTech last week, the early year boost to morale despite the doom and gloom hanging over the industry. Positive, progressive dairy farmers in the main attend this event together with all the industry leaders and players, and of course the numerous stands displaying their wares and promotions.

There are the Hubs, Dairy, Innovation and Down to Earth platforms where a series of panels and speakers inform and pontificate around various subjects. There was a real buzz on the day as usual and more in attendance than usual.

The Inheritance Tax issue hangs over everyone and that was the only dark cloud, despite rising costs and tight margins all round on dairy farms. I left at 5.00am and arrived nice and early so that I could wander around the stands before everyone arrived making it impossible to see much as there are so many people. I was therefore non-plussed at being refused entry at 7.50am as I usually do, informed that the event didn’t start until 8.00am.

An ambitious plan to reduce and eliminate lameness in dairy cattle was launched at DairyTech. The GB Dairy Cow Lameness Manifesto is an industry initiative, developed by the Dairy Cattle Mobility Steering Group and supported by Ruminant Health and Welfare group (which I chair) and AHDB (levy body). Professor Martin Green of Nottingham University chairs the Mobility Steering Group and is a great guy and suggests that the actions outlined in the manifesto should drive at least a 10% reduction in dairy cattle lameness, improving welfare on farms.

Dairy cows grazing Picture: Cliff Donaldson

Riverford Organic founder Guy Singh-Watson has lashed out at supermarkets support for farmers fighting to overturn Inheritance tax (IHT), accusing them of cynically and hypocritically stealing farming’s story in a cheap PR stunt. He finds it incredulous that it is advocated a great thing that supermarkets are getting behind British farmers and fighting IHT, when in fact they waited a good month in order to see clearly which side public opinion was on.

He added that the reason farmers are arguing to be a special case with regards to IHT, is because they make little or no money. Why is that? Because they get screwed by supermarkets, who are now by default asking for the taxpayer to subsidise UK farmers so that they can continue paying very little for what they buy. He called for honesty and transparency about where consumer’s food comes from, and an end to ‘fake farms’ packaging and advertising. He said some of the farms on packaging sound delightfully British, whereas in reality the food is produced in Egypt or Morocco. It’s complete tosh he said.

A group of 46 MP’s have written to leading retailers, demanding that they pay farmers a fair price for their goods. The MP’s from Cornwall to Edinburgh have called for an end to current practice, but the British Retail Consortium rolled out Andrew Opie as usual to trot out the usual phrase. Retailers understand the need to pay a sustainable price for meat and produce, he said adding that retailers do everything they can to promote UK agriculture and go above and beyond legal requirements to help and promote British food. Give me strength!

Beef prices continue to climb on the back of dwindling numbers as supply and demand kick in. Lamb prices are also above last year for the same reason, and as farming is long term game it is unlikely to change soon. Investment demands confidence, and it is not there. I was told the other day on good authority that Scotland has turned down a £40 million export opportunity due to the inability to source the cattle to fill the consignment. This is not to do with the IHT issue, this has been going on for some time as the beef suckler herds diminish due to lack of profitability and the phasing out of farm payments.

It is now accepted by several people that IHT should in fact be charged at 40% if we are to stop outside non-farmers investing in land and pushing up prices. The government’s offer of 20% at the last budget means that the attraction of lower IHT will still encourage them to invest. If the tax is at 40% that will mean that the money will go elsewhere as land prices will not continue rising. The solution is only to charge the tax if the land is sold, allowing the transfer of land from one generation to the next to be done so tax free.

Farmers can then continue to farm in the knowledge that they can pass on the farm to the next generation tax free, but if they sell it, they will pay 40% IHT. That seems fair enough and anyone who has inherited land free of IHT should be prepared to pay that tax if they decide or choose to sell that land. This is a far easier solution, but efforts to extract more money and less risk for farmers in the supply chain should continue

Food prices would otherwise need to rise substantially for this new regime introduced by Rachel Reeves to work, and no government wants that, and consumers and citizens feel poor enough already.

Therefore, one or two things must happen, either the Chancellor backs down or changes the IHT policy, or British food will diminish, and more will be imported into the UK. In this unstable world, such a policy is risky to say the least and it will take a massive effort to turn British agriculture back on should the need arise as we have seen before; learn from history.

In a liberal capitalist society, capital is brought together to produce goods and services for the benefit of everyone through a market system. In farming that would mean that land value should make an economic return, as should expensive machinery and equipment (usually bought on lease or partially borrowed money in most cases).

The farmer’s work and enterprise should also generate enough to cover extra labour, the farmer’s own long hours of work, other costs (fixed and variable) and a return for managing the business as an entrepreneur, profit.It is very clear that farmers do not make any return on their land and most of the money they do make goes in repayments for machinery, equipment, and other costs.

However, the land value keeps on going up which is due to outside investment and government schemes also open to non-farmers to plant trees, re-wild or other environmental projects, certainly not food production. We therefore have this crazy system developing which means that food production is fast becoming the poor relation of land use. Society and government are extremely lucky that farmers are driven to produce food in the main, its what we do. However, farmers also put up with low profitability whilst land values increase and up until the last budget was tax free.

The dilemma therefore is that Government wants to tax large landowners but don’t want food prices to increase and farmers, whilst they want to be more profitable can’t afford IHT, and don’t want to see their land prices falling. The supply chain take full advantage of that rising land price and build it into their pricing which means that current day capitalism, which is very different to Liberal capitalism, has sadly turned farmland into a product to be used for financial engineering.