Farm roadshows to boost confidence in tackling Johne’s disease and improve herd health

AHDB Dairy is launching a series of nationwide roadshow events from this September, to help farmers manage Johne’s disease and boost herd health.

The meetings are open to the whole farm team and they will offer practical advice, case studies, and expert insights to help farmers strengthen their Johne’s disease plans.

They will be hosted by farmers and their vets, who will share their experience managing Johne's – whether that's maintaining a low-risk herd or tackling current challenges.

Johne’s disease is a chronic bacterial infection that affects cattle and other ruminants. With a long incubation period and often subtle signs, it can be difficult to detect and control, but effective management brings significant benefits for overall herd health and farm profitability.

Dr Miranda Poulson, AHDB Senior Animal Health & Welfare Scientist, said: “The British dairy industry has made significant progress in tackling Johne’s disease over recent years, but its management is complex and requires a long-term view. With the right knowledge and a team approach, farmers can tackle this frustrating disease. These meetings are about giving farmers the tools and confidence to work with their vet and whole team to make practical changes to protect herd health and strengthen farm resilience

Topics covered will include:

Using milk recording data effectively

Improving calf hygiene

Managing calving based on infection status

Strengthening biosecurity measures

Building a team approach to behaviour change

The Sussex event will be held on October 8 at Charleston Farm, Firle, Lewes, BN8 6LL

Jamie McCoy, AHDB Head of Engagement Dairy, said: “Whether farmers already have a Johne’s plan in place or are unsure where to begin, these events will provide practical guidance, real-life case studies, and expert advice to help refine disease management plans, reduce prevalence, and improve herd performance. So, I encourage you to sign up and attend the events.”

Farmers can find their nearest event and register at ahdb.org.uk/healthy-herds