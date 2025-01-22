Farmers in Sussex and Surrey to join Farming Day of Unity to stop the family farm tax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NFU Deputy President David Exwood will join farmers and growers in Sussex and Surrey at NFU’s Farming Day of Unity as pressure builds on the government to halt the controversial family farm tax.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, January 25, towns in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will see farmers and growers gathering to thank the British public for their overwhelming support, and to underline to MPs that our campaign will not stop until the government’s proposed changes to inheritance tax are finally subject to consultation and proper scrutiny.

With all UK farming unions participating, the day’s events will vary from region to region but three simple messages will run through all of them:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· This tax is badly thought out and will crush family farming in Britain.

NFU West Sussex Chair Caroline Harriott.

· The wonderful support of the public means everything to farmers.

· We are not going away. This will go on as long as it needs to go on.

Farmers and growers from Sussex and Surrey will be out in towns across East Sussex and West Sussex to engage with local politicians and members of the public on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Sussex MPs have been invited to attend, along with many local councillors.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood.

Children and young people from farming families, agriculture students and other young people interested in careers in farming will bring letters they have written to their MPs, urging them not to take away their futures.

NFU West Sussex Council Representative Caroline Harriott said: “The unintended consequences of the Autumn Budget have made farmers release just how much support they have from the public.

“Our Farming Day of Unity will see farmers and growers and their families coming out of the countryside into towns and cities to engage with the public and thank them for their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will also engage with our local politicians to highlight the real impact of the family farm tax; how it threatens the next generation’s future and would damage the entire rural economy.”

Between 11am and 2pm on Saturday, farmers and growers from Sussex and Surrey are due to be at locations including Worthing Pier, Lewes Farmers’ Market, Horsham town centre, Tesco car park in Pulborough, the car park near Marks & Spencer and Aldi in Crawley and a central venue in Chichester, to be confirmed.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood, who farms in West Sussex, is due to be at the event on Worthing Pier.

There are plans to offer tractor rides along Worthing seafront for MPs and members of the public.

Mrs Harriott said: “We welcome anyone out in the area on Saturday to come over and speak to us and it should be a really positive and impactful day.”