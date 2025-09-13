Findon Sheep Fair: Big crowds turn out for 2025 event

By Matt Pole
Published 13th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2025, 14:34 BST
Crowds descended on Findon for the world-famous sheep fair.

The event took place at Nepcote Green on Saturday, September 13.

Attendees lapped up craft stalls, sheep displays, sheep judging, a funfair, food stalls, and many other displays and attractions on the green.

There was a sheep judging show, which attracted farmers from across the south of England, and judges countrywide.

Festivities commenced on Friday (September 12) night with a funfair on the green and barn dance in the marquee.

Findon Sheep Fair: Huge crowds turn out for 2025 event

Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Findon Sheep Fair: Huge crowds turn out for 2025 event

Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Findon Sheep Fair: Huge crowds turn out for 2025 event

Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Findon Sheep Fair: Huge crowds turn out for 2025 event

Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

