Gwyn Jones Farm Diary: Brass neck from the Conservatives on farming

Whilst the Conservative Party tell us how terrible this government is for farming and how they would be so much better, I admire their brass necks and their belief that we must be suffering from collective amnesia!

Their 14 years in government was a disaster for farming, from Brexit to the withdrawal of support and the complete focus on the environment and the failure of their policies. Shadow Defra Secretary Victoria Atkins does not fill me with any confidence I must say and whilst they are desperate to win back rural constituencies, they are already making promises they will not be able to keep. The promise that the Conservatives will always act in the national interest and make the countryside stronger is also an interesting one.

She claims that we are entering a food and farming emergency, as prices climb and business investment dries up, with record numbers of farms closing and farmers leaving the sector entirely. She is right in that there is a gloom of despondency over the industry, and the Labour government has made sure that few if any farmers will vote for them at the next general election. The problem the Conservatives have is that surveys indicate that Reform will be taking many of those votes.

Yes, the Labour Party has made it harder for all businesses, not just farming and we can only hope they don’t make it worse at the imminent budget. Who is to blame for the Labour government being elected? Who left the country and the economy in such a bad state? Who ran down public services, starving them of money and destroying morale? Who finally destroyed many people’s faith in politicians?

Victoria Atkins is correct in that many in the farming community are depressed and that many are unsure what to do, with others focussed on avoiding inheritance tax, taking their eye off the ball. It would be incorrect to say that farming is grinding to a halt however, as progressive farmers are certainly powering ahead and the gap gets ever wider between them and those who are struggling.

There is evidence of this, as tractor registrations are returning to growth following a pretty dire time for machinery dealers. Sales are still patchy, and understandably arable farmers are still cautious about investing in big machinery. There is however, growth in the Southwest, the Southeast, South Wales, Southern Scotland and Northern Ireland, a real mix of arable and livestock farms in those areas.

Victoria Atkins should also know better than to confuse rising prices with government actions, although to be fair, increased costs in the supply chain have certainly pushed up prices as employment costs go up and the costs of power, both attributable to this Labour government. But markets set prices and whilst they might cost in some increase in operating costs, it is about supply and demand as we all know. Take beef and grain, we are short of beef, and the market has priced in that 4% shortage in supply. Many beef farmers have been killing cows and replacement heifers, cashing in on the high prices and also due to the shortage of feedstocks this winter and that will prolong the UK beef shortage.

Grain prices are very low, but grain is internationally traded and there is no account for higher costs on farms in the UK as they suffer their second (some are suffering their third) poor season, both in yield and price. Dairy farming has all the increased costs of employment and uses far more machinery and power than beef farming, but milk prices are dropping fast due to oversupply in the UK, Europe and the world.

There are cereal farmers giving up after such bad harvests and some of them are big operators, some of whom my friends tell me have agreed or offered very high rent in the past for extra land and then kitted up with large machinery in order to farm that much greater acreage. Velcourt is also embarking on a strategic restructure (code for cutting back), giving up around 20% of its management contracts, citing 3 bad harvests, high inflation and the removal of the Basic Payment scheme. This amounts to around 15,000 acres of land and collectively, I can see all this lowering both land prices and rents.

Climate fanatics are also wrong that high prices are driven by climate change. They may well be in the future, but not yet as we can see by the poor grain prices and falling milk prices. However, reactions to climate change by the government and the industry are certainly in danger of cutting supply further, which would then drive increased price rises, but that is a response to climate change and not climate change itself.

Beef and dairy are named by the Energy and Climate Intelligence (?) Unit as the main drivers of food inflation, but as I have explained above, prices are driven by shortages and not the effect of climate; dairy farms have produced more this summer as they fed more concentrates due to the shortage of grass and the favourable milk price to feed price ratio, but dairy prices are now falling, and it could be argued that beef farmers killing some of their breeding stock has also helped ease beef prices.

David Swales at AHDB head of economics agrees with me, he also states that there are other factors at play, pointing out the increased dairy production. Weather and climate issues have a role, he says (they always have), and whilst the UK has had a couple of difficult years in terms of weather, David commented that certain sectors have achieved growth. He now talks of prices of dairy easing on the supermarket shelves, and that markets go up but also come down as we can see.

As a Welshman with farming family in Wales I had a great deal of interest in the local election held at Caerphilly. Local elections may not be the same as general elections, but they can be a pointer and are certainly a barometer of what people think of the current government. Well, it was the worst news possible for Labour, having held that seat for over 100 years, they got 11% of the vote and were a very distant third. Plaid Cymru surged to the lead with 47.4% of the vote and astonishingly, Reform were not that far behind with 36% of the vote.

Labour therefore lost votes on the left and on the right and it now looks as if they will be beaten in the general election having dominated in Cardiff since devolution and in Westminster as Welsh MP’s for over 100 years. This leaves the people of Wales with a terrible dilemma now, as they have a choice between Plaid which is further to the left than Labour or Reform who is as yet an unknown and unquantifiable movement.

Many Welsh farmers voted for Reform, and I am not sure if they know something I don’t? Reform’s policies are few and far between and under constant change as on the hoof announcements are made and then corrected. However, Reform certainly chimes with many people on important issues, and have huge support, and the momentum, coming from nowhere a few years ago. With elections next year in Wales, will the Senedd be the test case for a Reform administration? Will Wales be the Reform experiment? We must wait and see.