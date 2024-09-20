Innovative programme for South Downs farmers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Downs farmers, graziers and land managers can join an innovative programme to help them increase profits from grazing and build resilience. Pasture and Profit in Protected Landscapes: South Downs is a FiPL funded programme from Pasture for Life, supported by the South Downs National Park Authority.

It provides events centred around knowledge exchange, free mentoring and bespoke training. Farmers, graziers and land managers can learn how to reduce input costs and boost profits, while delivering environmental benefits through grazing.

Events lined up for this Autumn focus on adaptive grazing practices, financial planning, improving livestock health and performance, conventional to circular systems, and a winter webinar series aimed at beef, sheep and dairy producers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali Laws, Project Manager for Pasture and Profit in Protected Landscapes: South Downs, says: “If you graze or farm in the South Downs National Park, then please join us for these free events. They are led by farmers and specialists, with opportunities to share ideas and learn from research. We also offer a limited number of free, flexible mentoring places, and bespoke training geared to the needs of your farm business.

On farm knowledge exchange event

“Adapting different approaches to grazing management will allow you to cut costs and reduce the workloads associated with housing livestock during winter. Your farm will potentially become more resilient to rising input costs and better able to mitigate climatic impacts.”

The programme is open to anyone farming or managing land in the South Downs National Park.

Farmers on the programme are sharing knowledge on how to:

. Maximise the use of pasture/forage as a feed source

· Improve animal health – reduce worm burdens

· Boost livestock performance

· Reduce input costs

· Improve soil health

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Build resilience – to mitigate the impacts of costs and of extreme weather, such as drought or flooding

· Boost biodiversity

For details see: www.eventbrite.com/cc/sdnp-pasture-profit-programme-2673769

Ali Laws adds: “Mentoring often gives people the confidence to make changes to their systems and adopt more regenerative practices. In some cases, farmers are both mentees and mentors as everyone has different areas of expertise and knowledge to pass on.

“Farmers who took part in the first phase of the programme in other South Eastern counties have reported mental health benefits, having cut costs, improved the health of their livestock and soil, and boosted business resilience."