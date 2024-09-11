Leading Sussex farmer calls for increased agricultural budget on Back British Farming Day

A leading Sussex farmer is calling on the government to take action to value UK food security and ensure important environmental delivery by increasing the current agriculture budget.

The call comes on the 9th annual Back British Farming Day, a day when politicians, the public, retailers, food processers and manufacturers celebrate and champion British agriculture and its importance to the UK economy.

NFU East Sussex Chair Martin Hole said: “It’s been really pleasing to see the public and MPs supporting our farmers on Back British Farming Day.

“As well as feeding the nation and striving to deliver national food security, farmers have a key role to play in supporting wildlife and the environment.

A tractor display outside Parliament to promote Back British Farming Day.

“Farmers are the chief deliverer of future nature recovery and have some very important work to do in this area.

“Farming also has a major role to play in driving the economy – the industry provides more than 45,500 jobs in the South East and London and contributes more than £813m to the economy in this area.

“Farmers are facing some major challenges, including frequent floods and droughts devastating crops, ongoing issues with rural crime, rising costs and now the impact of bluetongue.

“By increasing the agricultural budget, the government will restore confidence to the industry and enable farmers here in the South East, and across the country, to continue all of this important work.”

NFU East Sussex Chair Martin Hole.

Back British Farming Day, on Wednesday, September 11, sees the NFU host a Parliamentary reception and invite MPs to champion British farming by wearing the wool and wheat-pin badge.

People across the country show their support for British food and farming on social media throughout the day using #BackBritishFarmingDay.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “British farmers and growers are proud to produce the raw ingredients that underpin our essential food and drink sector, nationally worth a huge £148 billion, and employing more than four million people.

“But they are facing huge challenges.

“While in opposition we heard consistently from Labour that food security is national security. The Prime Minister, speaking at NFU Conference last year, pledged that Labour “aspires to govern for every corner of our country, and will seek a new relationship with the countryside and farming communities on this basis, a relationship based on respect and on genuine partnership.

“Today we’re calling on government to truly value UK food security by delivering a renewed and enhanced multi-annual agriculture budget of £5.6 billion on October 30.

“This budget is essential in giving Britain’s farmers and growers the confidence they desperately need to invest for the future and deliver on our joint ambitions on producing more sustainable, affordable homegrown food while creating more jobs and delivering for nature, energy security and climate-friendly farming.”