'Livestock is the only way forward' - Community volunteers trained to help monitor conservation grazing in Shoreham

A nature reserve in Shoreham has welcomed the arrival of 65 Herdwick sheep, as part of a conservation effort to restore one of the UK’s rarest habitats.

Mill Hill is a nature reserve owned by Adur District Council and managed in partnership with the South Downs National Park. This site is important for its chalk grassland, a rare and diverse habitat.

A grazing project aims to tackle the overgrowth of scrub and invasive species, which have begun to dominate the landscape due to years without proper grazing.

Keith Walder, community park ranger for the Adur District, explained: “Mill Hill Nature Reserve is a habitat of chalk grassland. There's only four per cent of the South Downs that remains as chalk grassland now, whereas it used to be prevalent.

"Unfortunately, due to circumstances, it hasn't been grazed for several years and the scrub is starting to take over.”

The steepness of much of Mill Hill makes it difficult to manage with machinery – which is where the sheep come in.

“Livestock is the only way forward to get it under control,” Keith said.

“The livestock is friendlier to the hill than big machinery. It's a slow process, which gives wildlife a chance to move. Plus, there are other benefits – the dung attracts dung beetles, which feed birds, and so on up the food chain. And of course, there are no carbon emissions.”

On Monday, September 22, a small group of local volunteers gathered at Mill Hill for a training session to become ‘lookerers’ – members of the public who help keep an eye on the sheep while enjoying the area.

“We had about 10 people turn up,” Keith said. “There's no pressure. They won't go up every day. If they see a sheep in distress, they just phone the graziers.”

Signs have been put up across the reserve with contact information, and volunteers are encouraged not to intervene directly if a sheep is in a dangerous spot.

“We're not asking anybody to go and rescue a sheep if it’s at the bottom of a slope,” Keith stressed.

"Just phone. We don't want them falling down the hill — we'll get ourselves to fall down the hill trying to rescue it!”

While the project has been met with general support, some dog walkers have expressed frustration at the need to keep their pets on leads during the grazing period.

“Some dog walkers aren't happy,” Keith admitted. “But the majority of professional dog walkers we've liaised with have moved to the next car park. It’s not going to be forever.

“There are other places you can go where you can let a dog off a lead.”

He added that the council held two public consultations before the sheep were introduced, with off-lead dog access being the ‘biggest issue’ raised.

The Herdwick sheep are expected to stay on Mill Hill for around a month before moving on to other protected sites.

“They're a professional flock of conservation grazers,” Keith said.

"So not only will they graze there, they'll graze National Trust land, and other conservation areas that people want mowed. The sheep know the job, it’s just getting people to understand that."

For now, the focus is on rebalancing the landscape and engaging the public in the long-term health of the nature reserve.

Keith added: “It's all to help maintain the site, because we're losing it to scrub. A lot of it is jus common sense. We just need people who walk up there to think, ‘that doesn’t look right’.”

To ‘report any issues’, phone Charlotte on 07828 148101 or Thomas on 07500 775605.