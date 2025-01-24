MP Andrew Griffith to join farmers’ protest in Pulborough on Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andrew Griffith MP (Arundel and South Downs) has confirmed he will stand alongside farmers protesting the ‘family farm tax’ when they take to West Sussex tomorrow.

Farmers from across the county will be taking their tractors out to various venues on Saturday morning (25th) to make a united stand against the Chancellor’s plans to tax family farms. Inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m, will have to pay inheritance tax at 20%. A total of 70,000 farms could be affected according to the Country Land and Business Association.

Andrew Griffith MP will join farmers outside Tesco in Pulborough on their West Sussex Day of Unity. Other protests taking place between 11am and 2pm will be in Crawley (Acorn Retail Park), Chichester (Tesco Extra), Horsham (Carfax), and Worthing Pier.

Andrew Griffith said:

Andrew Griffith with farmers at the protest in Westminster in November.

“Farmers need everybody to unite behind them in their plea to the Government to stop this raid on family farms. They are the lifeblood of our countryside – no farmers, no food - and we must show them our strongest support. I will be standing alongside our farmers in Pulborough to show my ongoing support and urge the government to reverse this destructive policy.”