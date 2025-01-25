MP Jess Brown-Fuller MP supports Chichester’s growers in tax row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester’s Liberal Democrat MP, Jess Brown-Fuller, joined local farmers and horticultural growers at a Farming Day of Unity on Saturday, as new figures reveal that the government’s family farm tax will “barely move the dial” on public finances.

The latest report from the OBR suggests that the government's changes to agricultural property relief will have little effect on public finances whilst impacting farming communities already struggling with declining incomes, high energy bills and botched trade deals.

The OBR said that its 'central estimate' was that the policy will raise £500m by 2029/30.

Many farmers already make less than minimum wage and changes to inheritance tax will mean that farms are sold to larger, more corporate organisations, hurting family farms and local communities.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP meets farmers in Chichester

"Farmers are the backbone of the British economy and a major part of the economy in the Chichester district. This report confirms that the government must urgently rethink and scrap the family farm tax,” said Jess.

“After years of neglect, we must support our rural and farming communities,” she said, “adding that “the Liberal Democrats will continue to urge the government to change course and to scrap the family farm tax.”

Jess was joined at the protest by the Chair and Leader of Chichester District Council, Clare Apel and Adrian Moss and the Chair of West Sussex County Council, Pieter Montyn, as well as other local councillors, and representatives of the West Sussex Growers and National Farmers Union.