Political opinion: Andrew Griffith MP hosts Farm to Fork meeting to discuss major challenges they are facing

Andrew Griffith, Arundel and South Downs MP, held one of his regular Farm to Fork meetings today (Wednesday 9 April) at Fitzleroi Barn, Fittleworth, kindly hosted by owners Julia and Mark McDavid.

It was great to see so many local farmers, landowners and producers from across the constituency attend, especially during the busy lambing and planting period.

One of the many issues raised was the abrupt closure of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) from 11 March 2025 without notice, despite the government assuring farmers they would be given six weeks’ notice. This has left farmers shocked. The decision to close the current SFI has come at a time when farmers are facing an increasing uncertain landscape. Without clarity on what comes next farmers are left in limbo; they need a clear long-term plan and support from the government.

Another key issue raised was the Family farm and business “death” tax. The government do not understand the delicate tapestry of rural communities and the implications that this is going to have. Andrew pledged to continue to oppose this in Parliament. It affects a small number of people in a very large way and will cause immense damage. Food security needs to be one of the most important priorities for the government, we need to support our farmers, not keep hitting them with additional taxes and cancelling incentive schemes when they are already dealing with broader economic pressures.

Andrew Griffith hosting Farm to Fork Meeting at Fitzleroi Barn, Fittleworth

Southern Water were invited to speak at the meeting, to give the farmers an update and a chance to ask direct questions. Tom Ormesher, Catchment Delivery Manager for Southern Water explained the investments Southern Water are making and the work they are doing with farmers and landowners to reduce contaminants at source.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “Food security is vital. The farming industry is facing major challenges, and I will continue to fight for farmers across my constituency. The farming community needs to continue to use their voice against the proposed changes and to be ‘heard’.”