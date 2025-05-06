Political opinion: Sussex Weald farmers are invited to join a Farmers' Forum hosted by Nusrat Ghani MP and the NFU

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, is inviting all farmers and agricultural businesses in Sussex Weald to join her at an upcoming Farmers’ Forum, hosted jointly with the National Farmers’ Union (NFU).

Nusrat has been inundated with requests for support from local farmers regarding matters including rural crime, animal welfare, access to abattoirs, support during emergencies, and Government policy proposals. The forum will be an opportunity for Sussex Weald farmers to discuss any concerns with Nusrat and a range of other stakeholders, and to get answers, advice and support.

The event will take place on Friday 16th May 2025, at a location near Mayfield, East Sussex.

The capacity of the venue is limited, and spaces will be confirmed on a first come first served basis. Prior registration is needed, and farmers are invited to confirm attendance via a dedicated platform on Nusrat’s website: www.nusghani.org.uk/farmersforum.

Amongst other bodies, representatives from Sussex Police, Wealden District Council, East Sussex County Council, the Food Standards Agency, the Environment Agency, Southern Water and South East Water have been invited to join on the day.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Farmers are the lifeblood of our local economy, and I hold regular meetings with our NFU members to discuss their concerns and offer support. I know from my inbox that issues including rural crime, animal welfare and access to support during emergencies are one of the top concerns amongst our farming community and I’m pleased to be teaming up with the NFU in hosting a Farmers’ Forum, which will be a great opportunity for Sussex Weald farmers to engage with local and national stakeholders and get answers, advice and support with any concerns. If you are a farmer living in Sussex Weald and would like to join us on the day, please register in advance via my website."